Mohali Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu gives 'get-together' call; MC chief denies calling meeting

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, June 6

Political waters are being muddied in the Mohali political circles with the Municipal Corporation in complete disarray.

After Mohali Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu left the Congress to join the BJP, councillors today got phone calls from the civic body office for a “get-together” with the Mayor. But hours after the phone calls, the office of Mohali MC Commissioner sent messages to the councillors saying that no meeting has been scheduled by her.

Sources said, “A bid was made to influence the councillors and create confusion in their mind. Councillors were called on the pretext of an introduction with Commissioner Navjot Kaur who joined recently. But when she came to know of it, she took the action.”

Deputy Mayor Kuljit Bedi said, “A meeting was called by the Mayor’s office which will be held tomorrow to discuss some issues with Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu and his loyalists. No phone calls were made on the pretext of the MC Commissioner. It is always the Mayor who calls a meeting.”

Sources said the Sidhu camp was trying to save his chair by keeping maximum flock on its side to prevent the rivals from attaining majority. An understanding is being created to support him by remaining neutral in the House, although under the Congress banner.

‘A bid to influence Mohali councillors’

