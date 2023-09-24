 Mayor inaugurates four-day Safaimitra Suraksha Shivir : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
Customers at a one rupee store in Sector 38. Vicky



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 23

The Municipal Corporation today organised a four-day Safaimitra Suraksha Shivir, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to the welfare of safaimitras and their families.

The mayor, Anup Gupta, inaugurated the event. It was organised under the “Swachhata Pakhwada—Swachhata hi Seva” campaign at Mahila Bhawan, Sector 38, in the presence of Anindita Mitra, Commissioner, MCC, along with other prominent persons of the city.

940 Safaimitras registered at camp

  • On the opening day of the camp, a total of 940 safaimitras registered at the camp
  • A large number of safaimitras have been enrolled in the Pardhan Mantri Suraksha Beema Yojna (PMSBY) and Atal Pension Yojna (APY)
  • During the camp, 28 safaimitras were identified as eligible under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme
  • Several family members of safaimitras opened new bank accounts and availed of the in-built insurance

On the opening day of the camp, a total of 940 safaimitras registered at the camp. A large number of safaimitras have been enrolled in the Pardhan Mantri Suraksha Beema Yojna (PMSBY) and Atal Pension Yojna (APY). During the camp, 28 safaimitras were identified as eligible under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme. Several family members of safaimitras opened new bank accounts and availed of the in-built insurance.

Mayor Gupta lauded the selfless service of the safaimitras, who ensure the cleanliness and hygiene of the city.

Commissioner Mitra said, “The MCC aims to create an environment where they feel valued, supported, and recognised for their contribution to their city.”

The MC has set up counters at the Safaimitra Shivir to provide essential supplies and support to all safaimitras. These counters are equipped with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits, gloves, masks, uniforms, jaggery, oil, and soap kits, reflecting MC Chandigarh’s commitment to ensuring their safety and wellbeing.

RRR centre opened

To enhance the Safaimitra Shivir, a special rupee store has also been established at the Mahila Bhawan, filled with a wide range of items sourced from the RRR (reduce, reuse, and recycle) centre.

With the aim of supporting safaimitras and their families, each Aadhaar card holder can choose two items from the store.

It offers a diverse selection of products, including books, crockery, toys, shoes, and electronic gadgets.

This initiative not only provides affordable access to essential items but also adds an element of joy and convenience to the safaimitras and their families during their visit to the Shivir.

They were encouraged to join hands in celebrating and uplifting these individuals, who play an integral role in maintaining the cleanliness and hygiene of Chandigarh.

