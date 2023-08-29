Mayor inaugurates newly renovated office of medical officer in Sector 17

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 28

Mayor Anup Gupta today inaugurated the renovated office of the Medical Officer of the Health and Sanitation Department (Municipal Corporation) at the 30 Bays Building in Sector 17.

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra, area councillor Saurabh Joshi, other civic body officials and the president of safai karmachari union were present on the occasion.

“The MOH building has been given a new look with adequate space for officials to work. There is also space for keeping office records. Separate sections have also been provided for computers. The toilet blocks have been renovated with modern plumbing fixtures,” an MC official said.