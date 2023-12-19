Mayor inaugurates revamped toilet blocks in Sectors 16, 33

Chandigarh, December 18
The Municipal Corporation today opened two newly-renovated public conveniences in Sectors 16-D and 33-A.
Mayor Anup Gupta and MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra inaugurated the facilities in the presence of Saurabh Joshi and Anju Katyal, respective area councillors. These public conveniences are part of the city’s ongoing Clean Toilets Campaign.
Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said designed with careful consideration for the diverse needs of the community, the public conveniences boast of a range of amenities that prioritise comfort, accessibility and hygiene. Notable features include child-friendly amenities, sanitary napkin vending machine, feedback machine and incinerator.
The MC commissioner said, “These state-of-the-art public conveniences are a significant milestone in the mission to enhance sanitation infrastructure.”
Councillor Joshi added, “The facility is a big respite for shopkeepers as well as visitors to the market.”
