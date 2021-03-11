Mayor launches 'Back to Roots' campaign in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 5

Mayor Sarabjit Kaur today launched ‘Back to Roots’ campaign in a bid to contribute towards improving the environment by involving citizens to come together and make some efforts for tree plantation during the Environment Week starting June 5. It will culminate on June 11.

The Mayor launched the campaign during a tree plantation programme. On the occasion, she planted saplings of camphor tree in the green belt at Bapu Dham, Sector 26, here.

Anindita Mitra, Commissioner, Dalip Sharma, Senior Deputy Mayor and area councillor, Anup Gupta, Deputy Mayor, senior citizens, local residents and children also planted saplings of various ornamental and medicinal plants in the green belt.

She said approximately 48,000 medicinal and ornamental plants/shrubs based on specific themes would be planted over a period of three months.

She said theme-based plantation will be done under the ‘Back to Roots’ campaign in different parks. Medicinal plants would be planted in big parks and green belts and ornamental plants, trees and shrubs would be planted in neighbourhood parks.

A plogging drive at N-choe and New Lake, Sector 42, was organised by the Municipal Corporation in collaboration with various organisations. Over 300 kg of plastic bottles, glass, wrappers and other waste were collected during two-hour endeavour.