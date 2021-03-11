Mayor launches drive for cleaner parks in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 7

Mayor Sarabjit Kaur today launched ‘Hamare Parks, Hamari Pehchaan’ campaign in a bid to clean all neighborhood parks in the city by involving area councillors and residents.

The Mayor, accompanied by Harpreet Kaur Babla, councillor of ward number 10, launched the campaign at a park in Sector 27 by cleaning the footpath, flowerbeds and corners.

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra, accompanied by Anju Katyal, councilor of ward number 22, cleaned the Terraced Garden, Sector 33, along with senior citizens and local residents.

Similarly, all councillors participated in the cleaning of neighbourhood parks in their respective wards.