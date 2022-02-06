Chandigarh Mayor launches drive to rid city of plastic

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 5

Mayor Sarabjit Kaur today launched a ‘Plastic-Free City’ campaign under the Mission Swachh Chandigarh at Plaza, Sector 17, today. Speaking at the event, the Mayor emphasised the need to shun the use of plastic in routine life. She said technology should be explored to reduce plastic usage in the city, and urged the citizens to use jute and cloth bags instead of plastic ones.

The Mayor, Commissioner Anindita Mitra and other dignitaries pledged to not use single-use plastic items in daily routine and create awareness among the masses against such items.

Later, another awareness programme was organised at the community centre, Sector 15, which was attended by office-bearers/representatives of the market welfare associations of the city.

The Commissioner said the awareness campaigns of the MC would focus on ensuring that every stakeholder of the city was involved in it. Seminars would be held at schools, colleges and educational institutions, with the participation of volunteers, to raise awareness on making Chandigarh plastic-free.

The Swachh Survekshan mandates the ban on single-use plastic below 75 microns, in compliance with Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2021. However, Chandigarh has gone one step further and banned all types of plastic, irrespective of its thickness.

While talking about grievance redressal platforms, the Commissioner said the Swachhata App was a grievance redressal app of the Centre for sanitation-related complaints, through which any citizen can approach the MC for complaints regarding basic amenities and encroachments, etc. On the similar lines, the Chandigarh Administration has developed the “I’m Chandigarh” app, and people can use these to lodge complaints and avail of services.

She appealed to the gathering for giving their valuable feedback, which is the key component of the Swachh Sarvekshan-2022, with weightage given to the voice of the youth and senior citizens. There are six channels through which citizens can give their feedback — Through the Swachh Survekshan portal, MyGov portal, QR codes, Swachhata app, Vote for Your City app and by making a call on 1969. Citizens may receive calls from the ministry asking basic questions regarding the Survekshan and the city’s initiatives. A survey team might ask residents these questions face-to-face also.

#anti plastic campaign #chandigarh mayor