Chandigarh Mayor Sarabjit Kaur leads campaign to clean public toilets

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 6

Mayor Sarabjit Kaur and MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra today led a campaign to clean toilets.

Mayor Sarabjit Kaur cleans a public toilet in Chandigarh.

The Mayor launched the “Swachh Rakkho, Swasth Raho” campaign to clean 305 public toilets as well as community toilets by involving all councillors. They have been asked to put in their best efforts to maintain public conveniences during Environment Week — from June 5 to 11.

The Mayor launched the campaign at Shanti Nagar, Mani Majra. It was followed throughout the city by organising events to clean public toilets and community toilets in city markets and colonies under the supervision of area councillors in their respective wards.

Mitra, along with Mahesh Inder Singh Sidhu, area councillor, participated in the campaign at a public toilet in Sector 7 during which the Commissioner and area councillor greeted the woman toilet attendant with a flower bud and handed over a pair of gloves, apron and other safety equipment to her. They expressed happiness over the cleanliness inside the toilet blocks and thanked the woman attendant.