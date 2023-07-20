Mayor pitches for segregation of waste

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 19

Chandigarh Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) brand ambassador and Bhajan singer Kanhiya Mittal and Mayor Anup Gupta on Tuesday raised awareness on cleanliness among the citizens in Kishangarh.

The programme was followed by a bhajan performance by Mittal. The mayor said, “Cleanliness and hygiene are essential for a healthy and sustainable environment. The Swachh Bharat Mission is a national movement aimed at promoting cleanliness. As responsible citizens, it is our duty to contribute towards making our surroundings cleaner and greener.”

He urged the residents of Kishangarh to adopt eco-friendly practices and segregate their waste into dry, wet, hazardous, sanitary and domestic categories. “A proper disposal of waste will not only ensure a cleaner environment but also help in reducing the risk of spread of diseases,” he stressed.