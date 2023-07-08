Mayor presents UT's major digital initiatives

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 7

Mayor Anup Gupta presented major digital initiatives of Chandigarh during the first session of the U20 Mayoral Summit under India’s G20 presidency held today at Ahmedabad. He said the initiatives are impacting the lives of citizens and promoting better lives.

During the presentation, the Mayor talked about overspeeding detection, CCTV surveillance, intelligent traffic management system, adaptive traffic control system, video analytics and automatic number plate recognition system.

He said all these systems are connected with Integrated Command and Control Centre of Chandigarh Smart City (ICCC). The ICCC has been implemented to provide safety and security to the citizens, efficient service deliveries and sustainable growth.

This state-of-the-art command centre is integrated with major citizen services, including e-governance, solid waste management, door-to-door garbage collection, public bike-sharing, streetlights, Chandigarh and Transport Undertaking, for the purpose of effective monitoring of services and data analysis, the Mayor added.

The impacts of these systems were also detailed during the presentation. Surveillance system has significantly contributed to resolution of approximately 334 criminal cases. The use of ICCC has also resulted in a remarkable 75% reduction in the number of missing Persons of Interest (POI).

By analysing data from the CTU bus pass usage, the system has successfully identified two new public bicycle-sharing (PBS) stations. Additionally, the ICCC has facilitated effective service-level monitoring for the PBS project.

The implementation of the ICCC has led to a decline in horticulture complaints as continuous reporting through the system has streamlined the process. Furthermore, the ICCC has played a role in enabling pension benefits for 11 differently-abled students.

It has also optimised the load capacity of Solid Waste Management (SWM) door-to-door vehicles, resulting in more efficient operations. Lastly, the ICCC has accomplished the task of GIS mapping of all pensioners, numbering over 24,000, as part of the vulnerable population mapping initiative.

He elaborated that the city has witnessed a significant 40% decrease in traffic violations, leading to improved road safety.

Additionally, the Mayor said there has been a reduction of around 20% in deployment of traffic police personnel due to the efficient functioning of the system. Moreover, the implementation of this system has resulted in a substantial decrease of 60 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions, contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable environment.

From a financial perspective, the city has witnessed savings of approximately Rs 25 lakh per month per junction, where the Adaptive Traffic Control System is operational, as it effectively optimises fuel consumption.

Systems connected with ICCC

