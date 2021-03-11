Chandigarh Mayor, Arun Sood flag off Tricolour bike rally

Chandigarh, August 9
The Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Chandigarh, took out a Tricolour bike rally under the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign, here today. It was flagged off by BJP state president Arun Sood and city Mayor Sarabjit Kaur from Bougainvillea Park, Sector 3, here.
The rally was led by local BJYM president Vijay Rana. BJP state general secretaries Rambir Bhatti and Chandrashekhar and city party vice-president Devinder Singh Babla were also present on the occasion.
After passing through various parts of the city, the rally culminated at Terraced Garden, Sector 33.
