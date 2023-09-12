Mayor unveils logo for Swachhata League

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 11

Ahead of the city’s participation in the Indian Swachhata League (ISL 2.0), the Municipal Corporation today unveiled the official logo for the highly anticipated second season of the league to be organised under the banner of “Swachhata Hi Sewa”.

The logo was today unveiled by Mayor Anup Gupta and Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra in the presence of other senior officers of the MC.

The Mayor said the logo of “Chandigarh Challenger’s, Phir se”, representing the city in the ISL 2.0, embodied the team’s determination and dedication to fostering a cleaner and greener environment. The event, scheduled to take place from September 15 to 17, is aimed at building upon the success and momentum of its previous season.

It is also aimed at engaging and empowering the youth to actively participate in cleanliness drives and promote the vision of a garbage-free India. The league will see participation by teams from various cities, including Chandigarh Challenger’s - Phir se.

Mitra said, “We believe that the participation in the Indian Swachhata League will inspire citizens to adopt cleaner practices in their everyday lives.”

Additionally, the MC would like to highlight the coming Swachhata Pakhwada, which will commence in the city on September 15. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA) and the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation will organise the annual Swachhata Hi Sewa (SHS) fortnight from September 15 to October 2, as a prelude to the Swachh Bharat Diwas on October 2. This year’s theme for SHS is “Garbage Free India”.