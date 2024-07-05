Chandigarh Mayor writes to Adviser on water connections outside lal dora

Chandigarh, July 4
Mayor Kuldeep Kumar has taken up the issue of water connections to residents of areas outside ‘lal dora’ in UT villages.
In a letter to the Adviser to the UT Administrator, the Mayor raised various key issues pertaining to public interest, including withdrawal of the notice issued over advertisement put up for a Shobha Yatra taken out by members of Valmiki Samaj in 2019. The Mayor also sought regular coordination meetings between the Chandigarh Administration and the MC as per the past practice. In the letter, he mentioned that councillors may also be taken into confidence before passing any order or notification which was directly related to city residents.
He mentioned that for the financial year 2024-25, Rs 200 crore was required in addition to the sanctioned grant-in-aid. He also demanded release of grant-in-aid as per the recommendations of the 4th Delhi Finance Commission.
