 Mayoral Poll: BJP’s Anup Gupta elected Chandigarh Mayor; all boils down to MP Kirron Kher’s vote : The Tribune India

Mayoral Poll: BJP’s Anup Gupta elected Chandigarh Mayor; all boils down to MP Kirron Kher’s vote

Party bags 2 deputies’ posts too | Cong, SAD councillors abstain

Mayoral Poll: BJP’s Anup Gupta elected Chandigarh Mayor; all boils down to MP Kirron Kher’s vote

Newly elected Mayor Anup Gupta flanked by (from right) Senior Deputy Mayor Kanwarjeet Singh Rana, Deputy Mayor Harjeet Singh, UT BJP former chief Sanjay Tandon, party unit president Arun Sood, MP Kirron Kher and outgoing Mayor Sarbjit Kaur in Chandigarh on Tuesday. PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 17

With no last-minute surprises in the form of cross-voting or invalid votes, the ruling BJP retained all three posts of Mayor, Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor by defeating rival AAP candidates by a single vote in the MC House polls today.

We are the largest party

By numbers, we were the largest party. It was AAP that has been issuing statements of aligning with Cong. Grapes seem sour for them. — Arun Sood, BJP unit chief

Cong joined hands with BJP

By not voting, Cong and SAD indirectly gave Mayor’s seat on a platter to the BJP. The Cong joined hands with ruling party. — Prem Garg, AAP unit president

BJP’s outgoing Deputy Mayor Anup Gupta (38) rose to the rank of Mayor, beating AAP candidate Jasbir Singh Laddi by lone vote.

The contest between the BJP and AAP, which had 29 votes between them, had boiled down to a single vote. While both sides had equal number of councillors i.e. 14 each, the vote of ex officio member i.e. local MP Kirron Kher did the trick for the saffron party. The ruling party won all three posts, securing its share of 15 votes, while AAP polled 14 votes in the three rounds of polling.

All six councillors of the Congress and the lone SAD member in the 36-member House abstained from voting.

BJP’s Kanwarjeet Singh Rana (32) defeated AAP’s Taruna Mehta by a single vote to get elected as Senior Deputy Mayor. Similarly, party’s Harjeet Singh (39) beat AAP’s Suman Sharma to become Deputy Mayor. All three are very young winners, which is a rarity.

Meanwhile, drama was witnessed in the later part of the day when AAP alleged one vote polled in favour of the BJP for Deputy Mayor was invalid as it was stamped outside the designated area.

The BJP levelled a similar allegation, targeting a vote polled in AAP’s favour, but Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh declared both votes valid.

Reacting to the results, AAP unit president Prem Garg alleged: “By not voting, the Congress and SAD indirectly gave the Mayor’s seat to the BJP on a platter. If they did not want to vote, they could have written NOTA. The Congress joined hands with the ruling party.”

In reply, BJP unit chief Arun Sood said: “By numbers, we were the largest party so we won. It was AAP that has been issuing statements of aligning with the Congress. And how do they know which party is going to vote for which candidate? The grapes are sour for them.”

Congress UT president HS Lucky claimed: “Both parties tried to buy our councillors. Thus, in view of these corrupt practices, we decided to stay away from voting.”

Senior leaders Sanjay Tandon (BJP) and Pardeep Chhabra (AAP) among others witness the polling from the visitors’ gallery. At one point, MP Kher and Chhabra passed remarks at each other.

Saffron party candidates poll 15, AAP 14 votes

  • While both BJP and AAP had 14 councillors each, vote of ex officio member i.e. MP Kirron Kher did the trick for saffron party
  • The ruling party won all three posts, securing its share of 15 votes, while AAP polled 14 votes in the three rounds of polling
  • All six councillors of the Congress and the lone SAD member in the 36-member House abstained from voting

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

After months-long protest, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders closure of Zira liquor unit

2
Diaspora

Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon says she is being attacked by fellow Republicans because of her Sikh faith

3
Punjab

In Punjab, Rahul Gandhi says 'Navjot Singh Sidhu will get some role in Congress'

4
Chandigarh

BJP's Anup Gupta is Chandigarh's new mayor

5
Punjab

Video: Security breach in Rahul Gandhi's yatra in Punjab's Hoshiarpur as man tries to hug him

6
Diaspora

21-year-old Indian student from Punjab's Hoshiarpur dies in car crash in Australia

7
Trending

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel

8
World

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif seeks 'sincere' talks with India to resolve 'burning' issues, including Kashmir; says UAE can play an important role

9
Trending

‘Beautiful’ Ladakhi girls dance to 'Ghodey pe sawar' amid snow-capped mountains of Ladakh, netizens can’t get enough of ‘graceful dancers and stunning setting’

10
Nation

Air India urination case: Crew report suggests complainant woman 'instigated' by co-passenger

Don't Miss

View All
Commended, for standing at the forefront
Nation

Indian Army's mule commended for standing at the forefront during clash with Chinese troops

Punjab Chief Minister orders closing of Zira factory in Ferozepur
Punjab

After months-long protest, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders closure of Zira liquor unit

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel
Trending

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel

Drass in Ladakh freezes at minus 29, cold wave continues in Valley
J & K

Drass in Ladakh freezes at minus 29 as cold wave continues in Kashmir Valley

China records first recent population decline as births plunge
World

China records first recent population decline as births plunge

Richest 1% own over 40% of India’s wealth: Oxfam
Nation

Richest 1% own over 40% of India's wealth: Oxfam

Villagers gift SUV, ~51L to defeated candidate
Haryana

Hisar: Villagers gift SUV, Rs 51 lakh to defeated candidate

Narkanda, Manali and Kufri draped in white
Himachal

Narkanda, Manali and Kufri receive snowfall

Top News

BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistani drone along international border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur

BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistani drone along international border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur

4 China-made pistols, 8 magazines and 47 bullets seized

US is putting every ounce of its energy to eliminate visa wait times in India, says official

US is trying its best to eliminate visa wait times in India, says official

Deputy Assistant Secretary for Visa Services, Julie Stufft, ...

JP Nadda to lead saffron party in 2024 poll

JP Nadda to lead BJP in 2024 poll

Gets extension as party president

After Pak PM’s offer for talks, his office adds ‘Art 370’ rider

After Pakistan PM's offer for talks with India, his office adds 'Art 370' rider

Poet Wasim Barelvi injured in road accident

Poet Wasim Barelvi injured in road accident

The 82-year-old is out of danger and is being treated at BLK...


Cities

View All

Hit by Chinese string in Amritsar, biker gets 20 stitches

Hit by Chinese string in Amritsar, biker gets 20 stitches

Delimitation process of Amritsar MC wards nears completion; high-level meeting on January 18

Work on automated parking at Kairon market likely in March

Laid fortnight ago, road dug up again to lay sewer pipes in Amritsar

Residents stage dharna over civic problems in Tarn Taran

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

New Mayor has eyes set on speeding up village projects, Swachh rankings

New Chandigarh Mayor has eyes set on speeding up village projects, Swachh rankings

Photo of Congress councillor ‘joining’ AAP creates buzz

Share-wise registration of properties put on hold in Chandigarh

Mohali Cop uses melody to warn traffic offenders

3 held for shooting Kharar resident

Nod to ~17.79 cr road projects in Delhi

Nod to Rs 17.79 cr road projects in Delhi

In 8 years, massive rise in Yamuna's pollution in Delhi

Tussle deepens, AAP accuses L-G of interfering in govt work

DU to form Centre for Hindu Studies

Delhi horror: Four accused face murder charges

Panels to check Chinese string sale

Panels to check Chinese string sale

Jalandhar chess player honoured with National Youth Award

Solar energy powers govt schools; panels fitted in 11 buildings

Solve power plant ash problem on Zira pattern, CM Mann urged

MC meeting on LED scam today; agenda released

Flying dust troubles commuters, traders on Ferozepur, Link roads

Flying dust troubles commuters, traders on Ferozepur, Link roads

Top cop marks probe to ADCP into 'sexual harassment' case

Out on bail, Malerkotla man nabbed with 265-gm heroin

Lowest min temperature of 0.8°C recorded in 14 years

3 arrested with Malana cream

Two Punjabi University contract teachers climb rooftop in Patiala, demand regularisation of jobs

Two Punjabi University contract teachers climb rooftop in Patiala, demand regularisation of jobs

Non-teaching staff of Punjabi University to stage protest over grant release

Patiala DC reviews ongoing work on city’s new bus stand

PWD Minister pays surprise visit to division office in Patiala

Release results, say state civil service aspirants