MBBS aspirants flout Chandigarh quota norms

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, February 12

Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, has found cases where several candidates have applied for the MBBS course under the UT pool quota as well as the other states quota, which is in contravention of UT norms.

In 2020, the GMCH had rejected at least 21 candidates for the MBBS course as they had applied for admission to medical colleges in other states also.

Students have to submit an undertaking that they “have not opted for and claimed the benefit of residence for admission to MBBS in a state/UT other than Chandigarh for the state quota seats.”

The hospital has constituted a committee to look into such cases. If a candidate is found to have applied for the UT pool as well as the state quota (under the residence proof), then he or she is subjected to cancellation of admission. However, candidates who have applied under ‘all-India quota’ in other states are considered for admission.

“This year, we found one such case and the candidate himself withdrew the admission, and four more candidates violating the norms were not eligible for admission. So far, we have not cancelled admission of any student on this ground,” said Satpal Singh, Registrar, GMCH-32.

The hospital has 150 MBBS seats, of which 115 are reserved for the UT pool and 15% (23) seats for the all-India quota. The rest are distributed under the Central pool and for students of Indian origin from abroad. The medical college is implementing a policy for admission under which candidates completing classes X, XI and XII from schools recognised by the Administration and located within the UT as regular students will be considered under the UT pool. In 2019, the eligibility criteria was clearing 10+2; in 2020, it was classes XI and XII; and in 2021, it was clearing classes X, XI and XII from schools recognised by the UT .

