MBBS classes to start from next session: MLA

Panchkula, August 1

Classes for the MBBS course at the upcoming medical college in Sector 32 will begin from the academic session 2023-24.

This was informed during a high-level meeting chaired by Haryana Speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta. The medical college is being built by the Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on nearly 30 acres at Sector 32, adjacent to Ghaggar, at an estimated cost of Rs 650 crore.

While the construction of the main college building is underway, the classes will be temporarily set up in the Civil Hospital, Sector 6.

During the meeting, Aditya Dahiya, the Director of the Medical Education and Research Department, presented a detailed information about the potential sites in the district to run MBBS classes. He highlighted that the Civil Hospital met most of the parameters set by the National Medical Commission (NMC), making it suitable to begin classes until the new building is constructed.

HSVP Chief Administrator Ajit Balaji Joshi informed that the college would come up on 30.20 acres, divided into three pockets. It is situated at a distance of around 1 km from the main road on the left side while travelling from Majri Chowk to the Panchkula-Yamunanagar highway after crossing the Ghaggar bridge.

The commencement of the medical college is expected to provide high-quality medical services and potentially reduce the burden on healthcare facilities such as the PGI, the GMCH-32 and the GMSH-16 in Chandigarh.

Gupta had been pressing for setting up of a medical college in Panchkula. The efforts to set up the college gained momentum after the Chief Minister’s announcement at the Jan Vikas Maha rally held in Panchkula on April 10 last year.

