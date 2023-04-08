MBBS course cleared for PGI at Sarangpur

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, April 7

The Standing Finance Committee of the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI) on Friday approved MBBS course at PGI’s Sarangpur centre and construction of a 150-bed critical care block.

The committee is headed by Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and has nine other members.

Other key decisions Clearance given to Rs 63-cr multi-level parking project; will comprise seven floors, plus a basement on 26,000 sq metres with capacity to park 680 cars

Finance panel has further approved construction of boundary wall on Sarangpur land; PGI got possession of 50.76 acres in 2021

Several posts of junior resident and senior resident also accorded approval; governing body will now take up agenda items for final nod

The PGI had proposed the state-of-the-art medical college with intake of 100 students for MBBS course at PGI’s Sarangpur centre here. The proposal envisioned a college campus along with an attached hospital fully equipped with the state-of-the-art facilities for quality education, research and patient care.

This will also help the institute in addressing to some extent the increasing demand for hospital beds, requirement of more modular operating theatres, and state-of-the-art ICU facility for better patient care.

The Rs 208-crore 150-bed critical care block will come up near the National Institute of Nursing Education, PGI. Of the total amount, Rs 120 crore will be funded by the Centre, of which Rs 20 crore has already been sanctioned to the institute.

The committee also approved construction of the boundary wall at Sarangpur land. The PGI got the possession of 50.76 acres in 2021. The institute will go ahead with the construction of the boundary wall on the premises. The project will be completed over a span over one to two years after obtaining funds from the ministry.

The finance body also approved construction of multi-level parking at PGI. The Rs 63-crore project was approved in 2015 and comprised seven floors, plus a basement on 26,000 sq metres of land, with each of the floors having a parking space for nearly 80 cars. It can park 680 cars and will help reduce traffic congestion on the premises.

Besides, several posts of junior resident and senior resident were also approved during the meeting.

#MBBS #PGI Chandigarh