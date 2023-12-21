MBBS students attend 2-day oncology event at Mohali institute

Mohali, December 20
Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) conducted Onco Moonshot, a two-day multi-disciplinary programme on oncology, for MBBS students.
During the event, which concluded yesterday, students prepared charts and posters on different tumours. Specialists from different institutes, including the PGIMER, the GMCH-32 and Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, interacted with oncology students.
The event was coordinated by the Department of Pathology, AIMS, under the supervision of Director-Principal Dr Bhavneet Bharti.
They also visited the Homi Bhabha cancer hospital at Mullanpur to get a holistic idea on oncology which was supported and coordinated by its Director Dr Ashish Gullia.
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Summons politically motivated, Arvind Kejriwal tells Enforcement Directorate
The probe agency had asked him to appear on December 21 in c...
Retired DSP's son detained in Parliament security breach case; Delhi Police question 2 more people
Saikrishna Jagali, a techie and son of a retired DSP, is pic...
Now you know why 143 MPs were suspended: Congress on Lok Sabha nod to 3 criminal law bills
97 Lok Sabha MPs and 46 Rajya Sabha MPs have been suspended ...
3 die in Kerala of Covid as 300 fresh cases reported in state
Active cases in the state reach 2,341