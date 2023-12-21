MBBS students attend 2-day oncology event at Mohali institute

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 20

Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) conducted Onco Moonshot, a two-day multi-disciplinary programme on oncology, for MBBS students.

During the event, which concluded yesterday, students prepared charts and posters on different tumours. Specialists from different institutes, including the PGIMER, the GMCH-32 and Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, interacted with oncology students.

The event was coordinated by the Department of Pathology, AIMS, under the supervision of Director-Principal Dr Bhavneet Bharti.

They also visited the Homi Bhabha cancer hospital at Mullanpur to get a holistic idea on oncology which was supported and coordinated by its Director Dr Ashish Gullia.

