MC asks staff to pick trash at fixed timings

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 25

Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra today asked door-to-door waste collectors to ensure proper collection of waste from the first and second floors and visit their respective areas at fixed timings.

She also asked the workers to make an area-wise plan and fix timings for the same. Chandigarh Tribune had yesterday highlighted residents’ complaints in this regard.

During a meeting with the office-bearers of door-to-door waste collectors’ associations held here today, Mitra said they should encourage residents to segregate waste into four types of trash so that it can be processed properly.

She said the corporation was committed to providing all kinds of safety gear to its 926 registered door-to-door waste collectors. The Commissioner directed the Medical Officer of Health to provide all safety gear, including masks and gloves, to the collectors. The MC has been providing the workers with 2 kg of jaggery, 2 litres of mustered oil and 4 soaps to each collector.