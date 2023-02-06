Chandigarh MC begins process to rejuvenate Dadu Majra village pond

Chandigarh, February 5
To promote environment and water conservation, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has started the process of rejuvenation the existing village pond at Dadu Majra at an estimated cost of Rs 32.75 lakh.
The MC has invited interests from various parties to carry out the work. Fountains, lighting and adequate seating arrangements have to be made at the pond.
Officials said the pond had become polluted due to neglect. Waste from various sources flowed into the pond. Wastewater of households also flows into the pond making it dirty. The pond had become a source of nuisance for residents.
Two ponds at Kaimbwala and Sarangpur villages have already been converted into “sarovars” under the Jal Shakti Mission Abhiyan of the Centre. The rejuvenation of ponds in Khuda Jassu, Dhanas, Maloya and Kaimbwala villages would be looked after by the Engineering Wing of the UT Administration.
