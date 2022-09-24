Chandigarh MC cancels pact of 11 parks over poor upkeep by RWAs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 23

Acting tough on resident welfare associations (RWAs) over poor maintenance of neighbourhood parks, the Municipal Corporation today ordered the cancellation of memorandum of understanding (MoU) for maintenance of 11 parks in the city.

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra issued the order to cancel the MoU of six parks in Sector 22, maintained by the AMRUT RWA, and five parks in Sector 37, which were being maintained by the RWA, Sector 37-D.

Following the directions of the commissioner, the executive engineers concerned of the horticulture wing had inspected the parks and performance of the RWAs, which were found unsatisfactory as per the terms and conditions of the MoU.

The MC chief further ordered the Superintending Engineer, Horticulture, MC, to submit a report on maintenance of all neighbourhood parks for which MoUs had been signed by the RWAs, along with pictorial evidences and maintenance records. The horticulture wing inspected neighbourhood parks and put up cases before the commissioner.

“The non-performing RWAs, which are not maintaining roundabouts as per the norms, will now be facing immediate cancellation of pacts,” said Mitra. Earlier, the commissioner had ordered to cancel the MoU of roundabout maintenance with five firms/public sector undertakings (PSUs) for poor performance and improper upkeep.