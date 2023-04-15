MC celebrates Ambedkar Jayanti

Chandigarh, April 14
Celebrating the legacy of a visionary social reformer, Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, the Municipal Corporation (MC) organised a function with door-to-door waste collectors and safai karmacharis at Rani Laxmi Bai Mahila Bhawan, Sector 38, here today.
Mayor Anup Gupta, MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra and other officers paid homage to Dr Ambedkar for his splendid contribution to preparing the Constitution of India on his birth anniversary and remembered his great thoughts and ideology.
Mayor said the event was an opportunity to remember and celebrate Dr Ambedkar’s life and legacy, and to renew people’s commitment to the principles of social justice and equality that he championed throughout his career. He appealed to the public to take up the same initiatives and spread the light of education.
An award ceremony was also organised where the waste collectors and safai karmacharis were rewarded for their contribution and outstanding performances in their respective fields.
