MC cracks the whip, GMADA in slumber

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 18

Even as the Enforcement wing of the Mohali Municipal Corporation today removed encroachments in the Phase 10 market, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) is yet to wake up from its slumber and act against violators in the mini market.

The owners of over a dozen booths at the mini-market in Phase 10 have repeatedly complained to GMADA about shopkeepers keeping goods in the pathways and blocking the access to other shops inside but the authority has not taken action against the encroachers.

The MC team, led by inspector Charanjit Singh and Anil Kumar, removed tables, chairs, pots, boards and other items kept by the shopkeepers in the corridor outside the shops.

While visitors and local residents face difficulty, the place presents an unkempt look due to encroachments. Locals say encroachers and vendors create unhygienic conditions leading to a drop in the number of visitors to the market.

Officials said the process of removal of encroachments by the corporation team would continue.