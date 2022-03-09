Civic body cuts mobile tower wires in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Panchkula, March 8

Wires of mobile towers of various companies in the VVIP Sector 6 here were disconnected last night for non-payment of dues worth several crores despite notices served on these companies by the MC.

As soon as the MC staff cut the wires, residents of the sector started contacting the MC officials and the Mayor requesting to get the lines restored as there was no mobile signal in the area.

According to information, some of the companies sent their employees and got some lines reconnected without depositing the amount late last night. The MC has now decided to file cases against the companies.

Municipal Commissioner Dharamveer Singh said the lines of no company would be restored until they cleared their dues. On February 9, the MC Commissioner had issued notices to various companies instructing them to deposit their outstanding amount within 15 days. The notices were served on these companies under the Haryana Municipal Corporation Communication and Connectivity Infrastructure Bylaws 2013.