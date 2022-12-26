MC defers signing of new MoU with waste collectors

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 25

In an apparent attempt to avoid a face-off with door-to-door waste collectors, who are demanding increase in wages and other things, the MC has deferred signing of a new MoU with them to March.

The current MoU is coming to an end and was to be signed in January. “We will not sign the MoU if things promised to us at the time of inking the first pact are not provided,” said Naresh Loth, vice-president, Door-to-Door Garbage Collectors’ Union.

“Our annual wages have not been increased. Besides, we are not paid salary on time. New collectors are not being hired as the area of operation has increased,” he added.

MC officials said the MoU date was extended due to mayoral elections and visit of a Swachh Survkeshan team early next year. So, the civic body does not want any unpleasant issue over waste collection. MC officials feared that in case waste collectors did not find the MoU appropriate, they might go on strike, hitting garbage collection service in the city.