MC drops double fee plan for outside vehicles

Chandigarh, April 3

Municipal Corporation has dropped its plans on charging double the fee for non-tricity vehicles and providing free parking for two-wheelers and electric vehicles EVs in all 89 paid parking lots under it.

Considering financial implications, the civic body has withdrawn the smart parking tender, which was floated earlier with these two new features. Now, after analysing the suggestions received in the pre-bid phase and reworking the whole tender, the MC will re-float it once the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections comes to an end.

Sources told Chandigarh Tribune that while the MC had floated the tender with these two new features, the UT Administration had asked it to explain financial implications of this move. Following which, the tender was withdrawn. However, an MC official concerned claimed the decision on whether to include the two features in the new tender had not been reached yet.

In July last year, the MC, under previous Mayor Anup Gupta, had approved free parking for two-wheelers and electric vehicles and double the parking fee for cars registered outside the tricity. All rates were to be applicable once smart parking system became operational in the city.

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit had asked the MC to roll back its decision on charging double the parking rates for four-wheelers registered outside the tricity. However, the BJP-ruled MC went ahead with the move then.

As per the tender withdrawn by the MC, car parking charges were Rs 15 for four hours, for parking up to 8 hours, Rs 20 and after that Rs 10 per hour. All these charges were double for outstation four-wheelers. The House had approved free parking for two-wheelers and electric vehicles (EVs). At present, Rs 7 is the rate for two-wheeler parking and Rs 14 for cars. These are flat charges.

New INDIA bloc Mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor got the agenda regarding free parking for all kinds of vehicles in the paid lots run by the MC passed in the House meeting last month. The Administration is not in favour of this agenda too.

All agenda passed by the MC House have to get the final approval of the Administration.

Financial implications

Present rates

