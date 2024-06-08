MC gets fogging plant to check Dadu Majra composting odour

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 7

The Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) of the Municipal Corporation (MC) has accorded approval for supplying, installation, testing and commissioning of high pressure fogging system for controlling odour and spreading fragrance at the 300 TPD composting plant at Dadu Majra. It will be set up at an estimated cost of Rs 32.38 lakh.

The meeting of the F&CC was held here today under the chairmanship of Mayor Kuldeep Kumar and attended by Anindita Mitra, Commissioner, and members of the committee Jaswinder Kaur, Lakhbir Singh, Maheshinder Singh Siddhu, Ram Chander Yadav, Taruna Mehta and other senior officers of the MC.

The members of the committee discussed various important agenda items in detail and accorded approval to providing and fixing paver blocks on ‘phirni’ road berms at Sarangpur village at an estimated cost of Rs 39.44 lakh. The committee also gave approval to the re-development of Bamboo Valley at the back of the Children Traffic Park, Sector 23, at an estimated cost of Rs 48.93 lakh.

Other projects approved are procurement of two new water tankers for dust suppression, sanitation purposes and providing a steady supply of clean drinking water to the gaushalas at an estimated cost of Rs 50 lakh, providing and laying of thermoplastic paint on various roads at an estimated cost of Rs 48.98 lakh and augmentation of lights in a park in Sector 2, green belt near Sector 8-A and a park in Sector 10-D and streetlight in Sector 9-D at an estimated cost of Rs 17.78 lakh have also been accorded approval.

The committee members passed and referred the agenda to the General House for open auction of agricultural land of Burail, Khuda Lahora, Khuda Alisher and Dadu Majra villages under the jurisdiction of the MC on lease basis for one year from the date of allotment, which can be renewed for a maximum period of five years. Rent/lease amount shall be enhanced at 10% per annum and the land shall be allowed to be used for agricultural purpose only.

Major works approved

Some other major works which were cleared by the MC are the construction of pedestrian path in Sector 43-A & B at a cost of Rs 47.89 lakh, providing and fixing pipe railing around grid sub-station, Nabard bank and mela ground parking in Sector 34-A & B at a cost of Rs 16.04 lakh. Providing and fixing of children play equipment and open-air gym in various parks of Sector 27 at an estimated cost of Rs 12.93 lakh.

Besides, the sewerage will be strengthened by providing and laying of sewer pipeline in Sector 45 and Sector 46 at an estimated cost of Rs 29.45 lakh. Reconstruction/repair of damaged streets with paver blocks in EWS Colony, Sector 37-C, will be done at an estimated cost of Rs 12.14 lakh.

Providing and fixing of children play equipment in various parks, green belts and garden of Sectors 27, 28 and 29 will be undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs. 7.78 lakh

Other approvals

Supply, installation, testing and commissioning of 1 TPH Shredder Machine for bags, cloth and seat covers at the solid waste plant, Sector 25, will be carried out at an estimated cost of Rs. 20.47 lakh. Some other works which got the nod are providing high-mast lights in parking area of Sector 40-C market at an estimated cost of Rs 25.46 lakh and laying paver blocks around the parks in Sector 41-A at an estimated cost of Rs 48.68 lakh.

Extension granted

Contracts of six dog catchers engaged in addressing stray dog complaints in Chandigarh have been extended.

