MC gives nod to construction of gate on Old Panchkula Road, community centres

Panchkula, January 2

At a meeting with the Finance and Contract Committee today, Panchkula Municipal Corporation gave green signal for the construction of a welcome gate on the Old Panchkula Road, along with the construction of community centres across the city.

The civic body also approved the construction of a badminton-multipurpose hall at a cost of Rs 1.99 crore at the community centre in Sector 21

The MC is set to spend Rs 69.32 lakh to build the welcome gate near Suraj Cinema on the Old Panchkula Road from the Kalka-Shimla highway. At the meeting, the MC also approved the construction of a badminton-multipurpose hall at a cost of Rs 1.99 crore at the community centre in Sector 21. The MC has also approved the appointment of an agency maintain the old-age home at Sector 27.

Apart from this, the MC has cleared a proposal for the expenditure of Rs 1.98 crore for the construction of a community centre at village Chandi kotla, Rs 1.79 crore for the construction of a badminton-multipurpose hall at the community centre, Sector 25, Rs 1.79 crore for the construction of a badminton-multipurpose hall at the community centre, Sector 26, Rs 1.98 crore for the construction of a community centre building at village Khangesra, Rs 1.98 crore for the construction of a community centre at village Toka, Rs 1.98 crore for the construction of a community centre at village Sukhdarshan, and another community centre at village Naggal at the cost of Rs 1.17 crore.

