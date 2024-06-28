Mohali MC, GMADA asked to manage garbage in their respective areas

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 27

With no permanent solution to garbage disposal in sight, Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh, along with Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain, convened a joint meeting of MC and GMADA officials to address the persisting issue and asked them to manage disposal of garbage in their respective areas on their own without causing problem to the residents.

The MLA said the resource management centres (RMCs) falling in the areas of the MC and GMADA would be handled by both the urban bodies to solve the problem. “Both the urban bodies have reached a consensus to manage garbage till the permanent solution to the problem by their own solid waste management agencies is found. Meanwhile, issues pertaining to the proposed solid waste management plan to come up at Samgoli village would be cleared to give a long-term solution to the problem,” he added.

The DC said before reaching a permanent solution, the immediate measure was to collect the garbage by temporary means. She asked MC Commissioner Navjot Kaur and GMADA Additional Chief Administrator Amarinder Singh Tiwana to get the solid waste management agencies involved in the issue so that people do not suffer more.

