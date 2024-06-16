MC holds camp for sanitation staff

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 15

Municipal Corporation (MC), in collaboration with the TCI Foundation, organised a health camp in Industrial Area, Phase I, yesterday ahead of Global Garbage Man Day that falls on June 17.

The health camp was open to all sanitation workers who collect garbage from households and commercial areas as well as those working at the material recovery facilities for solid waste management. Free check-ups, vaccination and other healthcare services were provided to the workers at dedicated stations on general health, vision testing, dental check-up and medicines.

Anindita Mitra, Municipal Commissioner, said the health, safety and welfare of the sanitation workers were of utmost importance and the MC was committed to providing them with the best possible medical care. She also mentioned that the MC had provided insurance cover to all garbage collectors and MRF staff, irrespective of the joining criteria.

She expressed gratitude towards the entire team of garbage collectors and sanitation workers whose consistent efforts had helped in achieving 100% collection of segregated waste from households and commercial areas. She said Global Garbage Man Day honours essential works done by sanitation workers around the world. This health camp was a tribute to these unsung heroes.

