MC holds camp for sewer men welfare

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 23

A four-day National Action for Mechanised Sanitation Ecosystem (NAMASTE) camp organised by the MC for safaimitras concluded today. It aimed to empower sewer men, ensure their safety and promote their overall wellbeing.

Elaborating about the camp, MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said the camp was a crucial step towards prioritising the welfare of sewer men. “The MC is fully committed to providing them with the necessary training and support they need to carry out their critical work,” she added.

She said, “The initiative focused on several key areas, connecting sewer men with the Government of India database. Efforts were made to link sewer men with the official database to streamline communication and efficiently monitor their welfare.”

Sewer men received vital safety training and were equipped with high-quality PPE kits, enhancing their protection while performing their important tasks. Comprehensive information was provided to them regarding the opportunities available under the Swachhta Udyami Yojana, enabling them to enhance their efficiency and effectiveness in maintaining cleanliness and sanitation in the city.

The NAMASTE initiative ensured that sewer men and their families are covered under the AB-PMJAY scheme in case of illness or accidents, providing them with the necessary medical assistance and support.

“Since 2016, the MC has taken significant steps to eliminate manual cleaning of sewer pipes, ensuring the safety and wellbeing of sewer men,” said Mitra.