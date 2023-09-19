Chandigarh MC holds 'zero Waste' langar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: “Chandigarh Challengers-Phir Se”, a team of the city Municipal Corporation, marked "sewa divas" by organising a "zero waste mahalangar" at Shivalik Garden, Mani Majra. Mayor Anup Gupta and Commissioner Anindita Mitra led the team and served the langar. TNS

Captain’s 18 team for golf meet

Chandigarh: Captain's 18 named its team for the forthcoming Chandigarh Golf League to be held at Chandigarh Golf Club from September 26. Randeep Nabha, team captain, said they planned to improve their result and achieve podium finish. At least 21 teams would be participating in the league. TNS

House burgled at Sector 8

Chandigarh: Jewellery worth several lakhs, cash and other valuables were stolen from a house in Sector 8. Jatinder Jotta reported that gold and diamond jewellery, Rs 75,000 and clothes were stolen from his house between September 16 and 17. A case has been registered at the Sector 3 police station and investigation started. TNS

Four booked for cheating

Chandigarh: The police have booked four persons for duping a Ludhiana resident of Rs 19.29 lakh. Baljeet Singh has alleged that Lovish Mahajan, Vivek Saini, Gori Mehra and a woman of I-Abroad Education and Immigration Services, Sector 42, cheated him on the pretext of providing him student visa for Canada. A case has been registered. TNS

22-yr-old Youth electrocuted

Mohali: A 22-year-old youth was electrocuted at a gymnasium in Jagatpura here on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Phase 11 resident Kamal Singh. Complainant Charanjit Kaur, the victim's mother, a domestic worker, alleged that around 8 pm on the fateful day, she got a phone call informing her that Kamal had received a shock and taken to the GMCH-32. When she reached the hospital, she came to know that her son had died. She alleged negligence on the part of the gym owner. The police are investigating the matter. TNS

No sale of meat, eggs today

Mohali: Additional District Magistrate Viraj Shyamkarn Tidke on Monday ordered the closure of slaughter houses, meat and egg shops in the district on September 19 and 28 on the occasions of Samvatsari and Anant Chaturdashi, respectively. Exercising the powers vested under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, Tidke said violators would face serious action.