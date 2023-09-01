MC House meet: Zirakpur residents enter venue, question Dhillon on dev works

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 31

The Zirakpur Municipal Council House meeting today turned out to be a stormy affair with cops being called in to maintain decorum after residents, political activists and others entered the venue to question MC president Udayvir Singh Dhillon about the alleged slow pace of development works.

During the meeting, Aam Aadmi Party councillors staged a boycott as they alleged that they were not being heard even as the meeting was being held after four months.

Objections were raised to the resolution to open Verka booths and allow advertisements in parks. Members of the House agreed to consider issues related to the problems faced by residents of the Peer Muchalla area.

Besides, the issues pertaining to stray animals, sewage overflow, waterlogging and scarcity of drinking water were discussed.

Councillors rued the lack of development work in their respective wards.

MC president Dhillon said, “We are ready to do development works, but resolutions are not being approved.”

Govt not approving Resolutions For a year and a half, resolutions on works of development have been passed and sent to the Local Government Dept, but not a single resolution was approved due to political pressure. — Udayvir Singh Dhillon, president, Zirakpur MC

