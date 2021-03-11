MC House nod for upkeep of parks by private players

MC House nod for upkeep of parks by private players

BJP and AAP councillors argue during an MC House meeting in Chandigarh on Friday. Tribune photo: Pradeep Tewari

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 27

The Municipal Corporation (MC) House has approved maintenance of parks by private players in the city.

Under the pilot project, parks in a sector will be given for maintenance to a private company after floating tenders. Residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) will also be able to participate in the open tenders.

The House has also decided to pay Rs 10.17 per sq metre per month for the maintenance of the parks. At present, 713 parks in the city are being maintained by the RWAs, which are being paid every month at the rate of Rs 4.15 per sq metre per month. In such a situation, the new rate is two and a half times more than the rate given to the RWAs.

Councillors expressed their reservation over paying double the rate to the private company as compared to the RWAs. Officials, however, said more work would be done by the private company. On the reason behind giving the park work to the private company, officials said by 2022, all gardeners would retire.

Resolution on tax waiver for EWS colonies passed

The House passed a resolution to completely waive the house tax levied on EWS colonies. For the first time since April 1, house tax has been imposed on 22,000 houses in 11 colonies in the city. City residents have also been asked to pay tax for the past three years. The proposal passed by the House will now be sent to the Administration for approval. The decision will be implemented only after getting the approval of the Administrator. However, no relief was given on the proposal to commercial property tax in villages.

Commotion over ‘cartoon’

There was a lot of uproar in the House when an AAP councillor used the word ‘cartoon’ for former Mayor Davesh Maudgil. AAP councillor Jasbir Singh said water connections of people had been disconnected at Faidan village. In such a situation, water was now being supplied from tankers here. He said a woman was also injured while filling water from a tanker on Thursday. He alleged that this was being done by the MC because the ‘cartoon’ of former MP Satya Pal Jain had lost the election from this ward. Former BJP Mayor Davesh Maudgil had contested from this ward.

Akali councillor Hardeep Singh expressed displeasure over the use of these words. BJP councillors said AAP councillor Jasbir Singh should not use such terminology. Jasbir Singh should apologise for this. Superintending Engineer Vijay Premi said in the House that the connections that had been snapped were illegal. The Commissioner said illegal connections would be disconnected further.

Viral audio to be examined

In the House, BJP councillor Mahesh Inder Sidhu raised the issue of an audio of AAP councillors going viral. He said the councillors were demanding money from “rehri phadi walas” and this should be examined. The Mayor said the matter would be investigated. Action would be taken if anyone was found guilty, she added. AAP councillors created a ruckus over the matter, accusing the husband of a BJP councillor of demanding Rs 1 lakh. The House also passed a resolution to reduce penalty imposed for non-intimation of change of title of a property from Rs 10 per day to 10 paise per day. Also, all previous penalty notices on the issue would be declared null and void for the next six months.

RWAs can participate in tenders

Under the pilot project, parks in a sector will be given for maintenance to a private company after floating tenders. Residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) will also be able to participate in the open tenders.

