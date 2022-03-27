MC House to take call on March 29

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, March 26

With the UT Administration allowing e-auction of residential, commercial, industrial and nursing home sites on a freehold basis, the Municipal Corporation will take a call to adopt the notification in its General House meeting slated for March 29.

Vacant units at seven locations The matter pertains to vacant properties of the civic body at seven different locations. It includes 105 booths in Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran, shops in the subway, Sector 17, 18 booths in Shopping Complex, Mauli Jagran, 40 booths at the new overbridge in Sector 17, booths at Sector 39-D and a hospital site and 20 SCF sites at Mani Majra.

The MC House had, in November 2019, approved to e-auction its vacant commercial properties worth crores on a freehold basis, instead of a leasehold basis. A proposal in this connection was sent to the UT Administration for its approval.

The matter pertains to vacant properties of the civic body at seven different locations. It includes 105 booths in Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran, shops in the subway, Sector 17, 18 booths in Shopping Complex, Mauli Jagran, 40 booths at the new overbridge in Sector 17, booths at Sector 39-D and a hospital site and 20 SCF sites at Mani Majra.

As per the agenda brought in the MC House meeting in 2019, the reserve price of the booths at the Sector 17 underbridge ranged between Rs55.12 lakh and Rs80.74 lakh. The reserve price of booths at Mauli Jagran ranged between Rs10.96 lakh and Rs35.5 lakh. The properties were lying vacant ever since these were built. The vacant properties have caused a huge loss to the MC.

Traders have demanded to bring down their rates as “there is a slump in the market and the properties are not worth buying at such amount”.