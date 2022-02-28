Chandigarh MC House to take call on vet hospital today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 27

The MC House will take a call on a Rs6-crore veterinary hospital, a sick animal facility and an animal birth-control centre planned to be constructed at Raipur Kalan.

Other agenda items to be tabled Reconstitution of three committees on road, house tax assessment and water supply & sewage disposal

Private member Bill by Anandpur MP Manish Tewari (House to give its opinion on Rajya Sabha seat to Chandigarh)

Declaring city as garbage-free under five-star ranking for the Swachh Survekshan

The monthly general body meeting will be held tomorrow. The corporation has proposed to build a veterinary hospital, a sick animal facility for Rs3.79 crore and an animal birth-control centre for Rs2.50 crore. If the House gives its nod, tenders will be floated in this regard.

A cattle pound and a dog pound are also proposed to be constructed at the same site. The project has been hanging fire for two years. In August last year, the then MC Commissioner, KK Yadav, had claimed during a House meeting that the construction work on the animal birth-control centre, which will also house a cattle pound and a dog care shelter in Raipur Kalan, would take about three more months to complete. However, so far, the work has not been done. Sources said due to a shortage of funds and later owing to Covid, the work got delayed.

On the other hand, gaushalas and cattle pounds in the city are already packed to capacity and the stray cattle and dog menace continues to trouble residents. Several dog-bite cases have been reported from the city in the past.