MC issues LoI to biomining firm

Chandigarh, August 18
The MC today issued the letter of intent (LoI) to the agency for biomining of legacy waste dump at the Dadu Majra landfill.
MC chief Anindita Mitra said the LoI had been issued to the agency for submission of performance bank guarantee within this week and that bio-mining work would start by the first week of September. She said the agency had given an assurance that the waste would be processed within one and a half years.
“This will not only address the problem of foul smell, but also put an end to incidents of fire. This will come as a relief to local residents as their demand will be fulfilled within a year and a half,” she added.
