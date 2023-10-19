MC kicks off process to hire firm for running FASTag-based parking lots

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, October 18

Nearly three months after the Municipal Corporation House approved the FASTag-based smart parking system, the civic body has started the process to hire an agency for running these lots.

To finalise RFP (request for proposal) for the selection of a concessionaire for providing smart parking management system on a public private partnership model, the civic body has called a pre-RFP consultation meeting for October 21. Prospective bidders (maximum two senior officers per organisation) have been invited to attend the meeting.

Its broad objectives include providing technology-enabled smart parking system, enhancing user experience for visitors by providing improved parking services, improving revenue collection of the corporation by setting up automated digital system for parking fee collection and reducing congestion on the roads by providing parking availability information on mobile app.

After the new parking system becomes operational, boom barriers will open automatically once a vehicle approaches the entry point in 89 paid parking lots. At the time of exit, charge based on the time spent by the vehicle in the parking lot will be deducted through FASTag. If the vehicle doesn’t have a FASTag, the driver can pay using a scanner app to let the boom barrier open for making an exit.

As per rates approved by the House, there will be free parking for two-wheelers and all kinds of electric vehicles (EVs), while car parking charges will be Rs 15 for four hours. For parking up to 8 hours, Rs 20 will be charged and after that, Rs 10 will be charged per hour. All vehicles registered outside the tricity will be charged double the car parking rates.

While Rs 70 will be charged for car parking (outside) at the Elante and Fun Republic mall for first four hours. A sum of Rs 130 will charged for period from 4 to 8 hours. After that charges of Rs 20 per hour will apply. Here also, vehicles from outside the tricity will have to pay double the levy.

At present, Rs 7 is charged for two-wheelers and Rs 14 for cars as flat rates.