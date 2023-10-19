 MC kicks off process to hire firm for running FASTag-based parking lots : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  • MC kicks off process to hire firm for running FASTag-based parking lots

MC kicks off process to hire firm for running FASTag-based parking lots

Prospective bidders invited to finalise request for proposal on Oct 21

MC kicks off process to hire firm for running FASTag-based parking lots

A paid parking lot of the MC at Sector 8 on Madhya Marg. Tribune Photo: Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, October 18

Nearly three months after the Municipal Corporation House approved the FASTag-based smart parking system, the civic body has started the process to hire an agency for running these lots.

To finalise RFP (request for proposal) for the selection of a concessionaire for providing smart parking management system on a public private partnership model, the civic body has called a pre-RFP consultation meeting for October 21. Prospective bidders (maximum two senior officers per organisation) have been invited to attend the meeting.

Its broad objectives include providing technology-enabled smart parking system, enhancing user experience for visitors by providing improved parking services, improving revenue collection of the corporation by setting up automated digital system for parking fee collection and reducing congestion on the roads by providing parking availability information on mobile app.

After the new parking system becomes operational, boom barriers will open automatically once a vehicle approaches the entry point in 89 paid parking lots. At the time of exit, charge based on the time spent by the vehicle in the parking lot will be deducted through FASTag. If the vehicle doesn’t have a FASTag, the driver can pay using a scanner app to let the boom barrier open for making an exit.

As per rates approved by the House, there will be free parking for two-wheelers and all kinds of electric vehicles (EVs), while car parking charges will be Rs 15 for four hours. For parking up to 8 hours, Rs 20 will be charged and after that, Rs 10 will be charged per hour. All vehicles registered outside the tricity will be charged double the car parking rates.

While Rs 70 will be charged for car parking (outside) at the Elante and Fun Republic mall for first four hours. A sum of Rs 130 will charged for period from 4 to 8 hours. After that charges of Rs 20 per hour will apply. Here also, vehicles from outside the tricity will have to pay double the levy.

At present, Rs 7 is charged for two-wheelers and Rs 14 for cars as flat rates.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

'Last warning, if you don't …': Sikh mayor in New Jersey got letters threatening to kill him, family

2
World Cup 2023

'Who asked Rizwan to perform 'namaz' on ground and why Pak journalist should comment against Hindus': Pakistan ex-cricketer takes a potshot at PCB

3
India

15 years on, court convicts 5 for murder of TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan

4
Amritsar

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, schoolchildren perform ‘ardas’ at Golden Temple for drug-free Punjab

5
India

4% dearness allowance, MSP hike in 6 rabi crops cleared by Cabinet

6
Punjab

Supreme Court collegium recommends names of 5 advocates for appointment as judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court

7
Trending

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi's sister dies

8
Entertainment

Zeenat Aman on her eloping, borrowed jewellery and dresses, tells youngsters to 'not break their bank' on pressure to spend on clothes

9
Diaspora

British Sikh woman ex-cop sentenced for slapping 12-year-old schoolboy

10
World

UNSC fails to adopt resolution on Israel-Palestine conflict after veto by US

Don't Miss

View All
Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
India

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns ~16L by selling paddy straw
Punjab

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns Rs 16L by selling paddy straw

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality
Punjab

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’
World Cup 2023 india vs pakistan

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’

Top News

Hospital Strike: joe Biden gives clean chit to Israel; Arab leaders refuse to meet him

Hospital Strike: Joe Biden gives clean chit to Israel; Arab leaders refuse to meet him

Pledges $100 mn aid for Gaza | Pushes for 2-state solution

Wheat MSP hiked by Rs 150, mustard Rs 200 per quintal

Wheat MSP hiked by Rs 150, mustard Rs 200 per quintal

Collegium clears five advocates for Punjab & Haryana High Court judge posts

Collegium clears five advocates for Punjab & Haryana High Court judge posts

Centre notifies transfer of 16 High Court judges, appointment of 17

Centre notifies transfer of 16 High Court judges, appointment of 17

Four convicted of killing scribe Soumya Vishwanathan in 2008

Four convicted of killing scribe Soumya Vishwanathan in 2008

Was shot dead during robbery bid in Delhi


Cities

View All

Petrol bomb attack: Kotkapura cops bring three on production warrant

Petrol bomb attack: Kotkapura cops bring three on production warrant

No end to Punjab’s paddy pangs amid millers’ stir, 67% of crop yet to be lifted

Finally, UT revises EV Policy

Finally, UT revises EV Policy

Opposition, Mayor protest against UT Admn, BJP councillors stay away

Now, civic body to deal with monkey menace

Teams crack down on unauthorised vendors

CHB defers razing violations in Sector 41-A duplex houses

Monthly relief amount for Delhi’s Kashmiri migrant families raised

Monthly relief amount for Delhi’s Kashmiri migrant families raised

Delhi govt to launch campaign against industrial pollution

Gangsters wanted in murder bid case held from Mumbai

Gangsters wanted in murder bid case held from Mumbai

Fugitive in murder case in police net

3 housing scheme allottees call on Asst Commissioner

Admn to issue 17 licences for sale of firecrackers in Kapurthala

Sound system ‘set on fire’ at Dasehra Ground

Paddy glut in mandis, 2.37 LMT stock arrives in Ludhiana district, 94 per cent procured

Paddy glut in mandis, 2.37 LMT stock arrives in Ludhiana district, 94 per cent procured

I-T raids continue on Trident, Bectors Food groups in Ludhiana

Commuters violate speed limit norms on new elevated highway

Shop gutted in fire

2 Ludhiana MC staff suspended for accepting bribe

Parties in Patiala gear up for municipal corporation poll

Parties in Patiala gear up for municipal corporation poll

Wrong marking row: Punjabi varsity completes re-evaluation of papers

After shelling out Rs 100 crore for maintenance, PDA out of funds

1 held with 2.6-kg opium

Non-functional street lights irk commuters