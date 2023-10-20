MC levels Sector 4 golf practice area, MP fumes

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 19

Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari, who resides in Sector 4 here, today criticised the dismantling of a golf practice area in a public park in the locality and asked the UT Administrator to act against those responsible.

In his post on X, he said, “This is the most incredibly insane thing to do. It was a beautifully curated park. The irony is that I have never ever seen anyone playing golf or much less even walk around it. It just looked good and the RWA of Sector 4 had done a phenomenal job. I urge Punjab Governor and UT Administrator to take action against those responsible for this monumental stupidity.”

The city MC had yesterday dismantled the golf practice area. Its officials said they acted after serving a week’s notice on the Sector 4 RWA. The civic body said it was also considering terminating the park maintenance contract signed with the RWA. The latter had opposed the move, seeking more time and opportunity to be heard.

#Anandpur Sahib