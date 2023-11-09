MC levy on water bill payment draws flak

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, November 8

Nearly six months after the UT Electricity Department withdrew additional charges being levied on the payment of power bills, both at Sampark Centres or through app, the Municipal Corporation continues to charge “facilitation charges” on the payment of the other essential service of water supply.

Three months after introducing the charge, the Electricity Department had to withdraw it following directions from the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission. The department had been charging Rs 20 each for power bill payment at Sampark Centres and Rs 10 through online mode.

Similarly, the MC has been charging Rs 5 and Rs 10 for bills paid online and offline at the Sampark Centre or app, respectively. The residents have been voicing their concern over the move. They say the civic body should make arrangements for accepting the payment rather than burdening consumers with third party involvement.

LR Budania, a city-based activist, said, "It is illegal to charge extra for the payment of water bills. It is the responsibility of the authorities to make arrangement for accepting payments. Similar charges on power bills were withdrawn after a protest by residents,"

RK Garg, president, Second Innings Association, said, "The MC is fleecing the common man. Water and garbage collection charges are already high. There is no justification for additional levy. It is a monopolist move." When contacted, Mayor Anup Gupta said, "We will look into this issue."