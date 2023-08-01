MC move to jack up parking fee unjust: AAP

Chandigarh, July 31
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has opposed the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation’s proposal to charge double parking fee for vehicles from outside the city. The party said this was a dictatorial move of the BJP-ruled civic body.
Punjab AAP’s spokesperson Malvinder Kang alleged the BJP was constantly plotting to oust Punjab from its own capital and this proposal was part of one such conspiracy.
He said lakhs of people of Punjab visited the city daily and would have to bear the brunt. He appealed to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit not to accept the proposal.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Clashes over religious procession in Haryana's Nuh, 2 Home Guard men die
Sec 144 imposed | Net suspended | Schools shut in 4 district...
‘Horrendous’: Supreme Court raps cops for delaying Manipur gang rape FIR, hints at SIT probe
Two victims in video move top court for independent probe
Supreme Court refuses to hear plea on sexual violence in Opposition-ruled states
Says violence perpetrated against women in Manipur was of 'u...
Bhagwant Mann seeks Bharat Ratna for freedom fighters Udham Singh, Bhagat Singh & Kartar Singh Sarabha
Udham Singh, Bhagat Singh & Kartar Singh Sarabha deserve the...