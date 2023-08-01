MC move to jack up parking fee unjust: AAP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 31

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has opposed the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation’s proposal to charge double parking fee for vehicles from outside the city. The party said this was a dictatorial move of the BJP-ruled civic body.

Punjab AAP’s spokesperson Malvinder Kang alleged the BJP was constantly plotting to oust Punjab from its own capital and this proposal was part of one such conspiracy.

He said lakhs of people of Punjab visited the city daily and would have to bear the brunt. He appealed to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit not to accept the proposal.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #BJP