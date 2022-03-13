MC notice to PU for attaching property

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, March 12

The local Municipal Corporation (MC) has ordered the attachment of buildings on the Panjab University (PU) campus, as the latter has failed to pay property tax worth over Rs6 crore.

Notices served from time to time Sources confirmed notices were served on the Registrar, PU, for making payment of property tax from the date of its commencement (since November 22, 2004) and thereafter in each assessment year.

In a notice issued to the Registrar, PU, the Additional Commissioner, Chandigarh MC, has asked the PU authorities to remove their belongings within a period of 15 days. The orders were issued on March 9.

As per the orders, Tax Inspector Sanjay Sharma has been appointed warrant officer. The UT Chief Engineer has been directed to cut water supply, immediately on the directions of the warrant officer, while the police have been asked to provide adequate manpower to help the warrant officer to follow the orders. The UT Estate Office has been requested not to initiate the sale or purchase on behalf of the PU, till the clearance of the tax amount.

“The competent authority has said the matter will be examined soon,” said the DPR, PU.

The case

A notice (number 8304) was issued to PU on November 8, 2021, for the clearance of dues worth Rs6, 00, 23,460. According to the rules, the tax arrears have been now revised to Rs6,06,55,856. The owners of the buildings were served notice under Section 138 of the Punjab MC Act 1976. It directs to recover the tax payable either by distraint and sale of defaulter’s movable property or by attachment and sale of defaulter’s immoveable property or by attachment of rent due in respect of the property or by suit.