MC observes World Environment Day

Chandigarh, June 5
To encourage the community to keep the surroundings green, the municipal corporation today launched a new initiative by distributing basil (tulsi) plants at the Rose Horticulture Nursery in Sector 23. This initiative aims to encourage citizens to purchase plants from the MC nursery at subsidised prices.
Mayor Kuldeep Kumar and MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra, distributed basil plants under the ‘Swachhata ki Mohar’ initiative. The Mayor said the MC planted a total of 72,864 plants, including 6,784 trees and 66,080 shrubs across the city. The plantation drive will span various sectors, parks, green belts, community centres,rehabilitation colonies, and other key locations in the city.
SBI organises cyclothon
The State Bank of India organised a cyclothon to mark the day and spread awareness on conservation. More than 100 staff members participated in the event.
