Chandigarh MC opens 7th ‘One Rupee Store’

Chandigarh, March 15

Aiming to provide affordable items to those in need while promoting the concept of reducing, reusing and recycling, the Municipal Corporation has opened its seventh ‘One Rupee Store’ at the Community Centre, Sector-56 here today for two days.

Mayor Kuldeep Kumar inaugurated the store in presence of councillor Manaur. He said the MC’s permanent RRR center in Sector 17 has received an overwhelming response from citizens, enabling establishment of this store. The store offers a variety of items such as clothing, crockery, kitchenware and toys - all priced at Rs 1 per item.

