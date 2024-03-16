Chandigarh MC opens 7th ‘One Rupee Store’

Chandigarh, March 15
Aiming to provide affordable items to those in need while promoting the concept of reducing, reusing and recycling, the Municipal Corporation has opened its seventh ‘One Rupee Store’ at the Community Centre, Sector-56 here today for two days.
Mayor Kuldeep Kumar inaugurated the store in presence of councillor Manaur. He said the MC’s permanent RRR center in Sector 17 has received an overwhelming response from citizens, enabling establishment of this store. The store offers a variety of items such as clothing, crockery, kitchenware and toys - all priced at Rs 1 per item.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case
A Delhi court granted bail to Kejriwal in two complaints fil...
Excise policy case: BRS leader K Kavitha produced before Delhi court
Kavitha was arrested in Hyderabad on Friday and brought to D...
Indian Navy responds after pirates' fire at warship in Arabian Sea
Pirates have been using MV Ruen, which had been hijacked by ...
Indian-origin Kashmiri Pandit couple, daughter killed in 'suspicious' fire in Canada's Brampton
The charred remains were on Friday identified as those of th...
Lok Sabha poll dates today; BJP eyes hat-trick as Opposition attempts to halt PM’s march
ECI to announce poll schedule for 4 states as well