MC opens One Rupee Store in Dadu Majra

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 6

Aiming to provide affordable items to those in need while promoting the concept of reduce, reuse and recycle (RRR), the MC has opened its eighth One Rupee Store at the community centre, Dadu Majra Colony.

City Mayor Kuldeep Kumar in the presence of Commissioner Anindita Mitra, councillors and officers inaugurated the new store. The Mayor said the aim of opening the store was to provide items at just Rs 1 per item.

