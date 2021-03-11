To curb usage of single-use plastic, Chandigarh MC opens 'steel utensil bank'

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, August 21

In order to discourage people from using single-use plastic, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has opened a ‘steel utensil bank’.

Named as “Bartan Bhandar”, it has been set up at the Maloya community centre. “People from poor background are provided steel utensils free of cost here so that they can use these in functions such as wedding or birthday parties or any other rituals. Those who can afford to pay are charged Rs 5 per utensil per day,” said a worker.

“The ‘steel utensil bank’ has been opened to implement the concept of ‘3Rs’ - recycle, reuse and reduce. People hire tents and crockery items for big functions. In small functions such as birthdays, rituals or langars, it has been observed that people use plastic-like cutlery, which has been banned. It is affecting our environment,” said an MC official.

“We have engaged women, who are part of our Self-Help Group (SHG), for setting up of the ‘Bartan Bhandar’,” he said.

SHG members said besides spoons, bowls and plates, they also provide gas, ‘kadhai’ and three 20-litre water bags. People could book steel crockery at 9646050752. The SHG team itself picks and drops the material at the desired location in its vehicle.

“There is an urgent need for everyone to recognise the need to reduce waste. This is as important as recycling and reusing waste. To further this purpose, the MC started training and hand-holding SHGs to start enterprises that reduce waste. The first was ‘Bartan Bhandar’ which empowers the SHG to earn a livelihood and reduces use of paper, plastic or thermocol crockery. Next week, we will train SHGs to make incense sticks from floral waste,” said Anindita Mitra, MC Commissioner.

Free for poor People from poor background are provided steel utensils free of cost here so that they can use these in functions such as wedding or birthday parties or any other rituals. — A worker

#Environment #Pollution #Polythene Ban #Single Use Plastic Ban