 MC orders chargesheets against 3 erring officers : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  • MC orders chargesheets against 3 erring officers

MC orders chargesheets against 3 erring officers

Anomalies found during Arya Toll pact, firm faces legal action

MC orders chargesheets against 3 erring officers

A paid parking lot being run by MC in Sector 20, Chandigarh.



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, September 25

Finding lapses on the part of the then Chief Accounts Officer (CAO), Law Officer (LO) and Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) among others, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has ordered that they should be chargesheeted “for major penalties”. Besides, the previous (2017-2019) parking agency, Arya Toll Infra Limited, should be blacklisted and acted against legally over the alleged non-payment of licence fee, shorter period of bank guarantee and cheque-bounce issues.

Cheques for Rs 1.50 crore bounced

In February 2019, the MC had scrapped the agreement with the Mumbai-based firm, which was running 25 paid parking lots and a multilevel parking in the city, after three cheques for Rs 1.50 crore (Rs 50 lakh each) issued by the firm against instalments allegedly bounced.

“…file has been extremely casually dealt with, despite having such huge financial implications…neither have recovery proceedings being initiated, despite the fact there was no stay on recovery…bank guarantee was accepted for a shorter period…” said the order copy accessed by Chandigarh Tribune.

Talking of the roles of the three officers, the order says, “…neither has the LO guided/opined properly…neither has the SDO nor the CAO done their duties as ordered by the then MC Additional Commissioner. Therefore, a list be drawn up of all such persons responsible for this gross negligence and put up along with chargesheets for major penalties.”

Pashchatya firm case no different

The city MC faced similar issues with Pashchatya Entertainment Private Limited, which was awarded the tender for 57 parking lots in 2020 that expired on January 23, 2023. The MC had issued chargesheets to its six officials under major penalty clauses and also wrote to the UT Administration to take action against former Joint Commissioner SK Jain in the matter of short recovery of stamp duty from the parking contractors. Also, on a complaint filed by the civic body, the police had booked the directors of the company. The prime accused, Anil Kumar Sharma, and six others, including Sanjay Sharma, Anil’s accountant Ajay Kumar and a bank employee, were arrested.

In February 2019, the MC had scrapped the agreement with the Mumbai-based agency, which was running 25 paid parking lots and a multi-level parking in the city, after three cheques for Rs 1.50 crore (Rs 50 lakh each) issued by the firm against instalments allegedly bounced.

It was stated in the MC order issued at that time that the contractor had failed to deposit the full amount of the seventh instalment of the licence fee, amounting to Rs 3,69,50,000, which was due on December 2018. The contractor issued three cheques for Rs 50 lakh each, but these were dishonoured by banks citing insufficient funds as reason.

“Blacklisting of the firm was not done though a show-cause notice was issued. Bank guarantee was accepted for 12 months and again for 12 months, whereas it should be for 66 months as mentioned in the terms and conditions of the agreement, and further the same was allowed to expire," said the latest inquiry report.

The MC order, which was issued on the basis of the inquiry, further says, "Blacklisting of the defaulting firm should be done immediately…check, and if found liable, initiate proceedings under Section 138 for dishonour of cheques. Also, write a demi-official letter to the SSP for FIR…recover the due amount."

At present, the MC is running all parking lots on its own.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

'Relationship with India important, but if allegations prove true...': Canada's defence minister on Nijjar killing

2
Amritsar

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team

3
Bathinda

Manpreet Badal booked in Bathinda land-purchase case, Vigilance Bureau raids Muktsar village house of ex-finance minister

4
Trending

When Dev Anand 'robbed one brother, stole the other's girlfriend'

5
Trending

In leaked wedding video, watch Parineeti Chopra as she walks towards Raghav Chadha in 'pearl white'

6
Haryana

Gurugram to implement GRAP rules from October 1 to check pollution, says senior civic official

7
Haryana

Burglars break into bank in Haryana’s Ambala, cut open lockers, decamp with jewellery, other valuables

8
Sports

Asian Games: India clinch gold as sensational Titas blows away Sri Lanka in women’s cricket final

9
World

Canada issues fresh travel advisory; asks its citizens in India to 'stay vigilant and exercise caution' in context of recent developments

10
Haryana

CM: Haryana to be made free of stray animals

Don't Miss

View All
Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team
Amritsar

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team

Largest 3D printed complex coming up in Chandigarh; BRO chief reviews progress
Science Technology

World’s largest 3D printed complex coming up in Chandigarh; BRO chief reviews progress

Chandigarh turns colder, rain brings down temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh turns colder, rain brings down temperature

Heartwarming surprise: Daughter upgrades parents to business class on their flight, leaves netizens impressed
Trending

Heartwarming surprise: Daughter upgrades parents to business class on their flight, leaves netizens impressed

Amid India-Canada row, students’ immigration not directly affected
Amritsar

Amid India-Canada row, students' immigration not directly affected

NIA attaches SFJ chief Gurpatwant Pannun’s house in Chandigarh’s Sector 15
Chandigarh

NIA confiscates SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's properties in Chandigarh, Amritsar

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media: Indian-origin Sikh minister
Diaspora

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media, says minister Harjit Sajjan

Top News

IAF inducts first C-295 aircraft

Indian Air Force inducts first C-295 aircraft

56 medium-lift planes on procurement list | To boost tactica...

Experts review joint war doctrine

Experts review joint war doctrine

Brainstorm gaps in execution of operations

Ties important, but India must join Nijjar probe, says Canada

Ties important, but India must join Nijjar probe, says Canada

Voices concern over visa suspension

Jolt for BJP as AIADMK quits NDA

Jolt for BJP as AIADMK quits NDA

RBI raises dominance by few on bank boards

RBI raises dominance by few on bank boards


Cities

View All

Father, son shot dead by inebriated relative

Father, son shot dead by inebriated relative

Security beefed up ahead of Northern Zonal Council meet

Contaminated water supply, choked sewer irk residents

Railways installs model track to set up restaurant on wheels

Gang of thieves stealing oil from transformers active in Civil Lines

Manpreet used his political clout to purchase plots, claims Vigilance

Manpreet used his political clout to purchase plots, claims Vigilance

Manpreet Badal booked in Bathinda land-purchase case, Vigilance Bureau raids Muktsar village house of ex-finance minister

Two detained in ex-Finance Minister’s plot purchase case

Women protest for Rs 1,000 poll promise in Bathinda

5-member panel report led to reinstatement of UT cops

5-member panel report led to reinstatement of UT cops

PU issue to crop up at zonal council meeting

ASHA workers court arrest in Panchkula, let off 2 hours later

Can’t withhold result, documents for non-payment of fee: High Court

Pay property tax by Sept 30, get 10% rebate: Mohali MC

Atishi asks Education Dept to release funds

Atishi asks Education Dept to release funds

3 held for selling stolen cars using forged papers

AIIMS marks foundation day, minister hails journey

Govt offices no exception to municipal woes

Govt offices no exception to municipal woes

City resident nabbed with illegal weapons

Sidhupur Government Primary School building declared unsafe

Gang of vehicle lifters busted, 1 held

'Students mustn't go to Canada till they've Rs 50 lakh to spare besides fee'

Ludhiana district emerges most preferred investment destination in Punjab

Ludhiana district emerges most preferred investment destination in Punjab

Minister: Civic body chief to probe overcharging at parking lots in Ludhiana

All govt hospitals to be fully automated soon, says Principal Secy

Man found dead in park not admitted to hospital: Probe

Ludhiana: ASI caught taking Rs 4K bribe

MC begins sterilisation of street dogs in city

MC begins sterilisation of street dogs in city

Front seeks withdrawal of fee for hard copies of certificates

Businessmen hit by shifting of bus stand

College observes awareness week

Pbi varsity research on how Punjabi is taught at the primary level out