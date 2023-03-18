MC panel seeks documents, copies of show-cause notices

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 17

A meeting of the committee of councillors constituted by the General House on March 6 to check the documents and factual position regarding the issue of fake guarantee by a parking contractor, M/s Paschatya Entertainment Pvt Ltd, was held here today.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Mayor Anup Gupta. It was attended by other members of the committee namely Mahesh Inder Singh Sidhu, Jasbir Singh, Hardeep Singh, Umesh Ghai, councillors, and Gurinder Singh Sodhi, Joint Commissioner, MC, and convenor of the committee.

During the meeting, date-wise factual position of events, as it happened, was placed before the committee by the branch in-charge concerned. A working sheet of accounts was also presented before the committee sharing detailed month-wise data of payment due and payments received from the firm on account of allotment of paid parking lots.

The committee asked the officers concerned to provide relevant documents, including copies of allotment letter/agreement letter and copies of correspondence between the Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, and the bank concerned regarding the bank guarantee.

The committee also demanded the copies of the show-cause notices issued to the firm, M/s Paschatya Entertainment Pvt Ltd, from time to time to deposit the due payment. The members of the committee asked the officers concerned to present all relevant documents in detail during the next meeting of the committee.