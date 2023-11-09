MC rolls out 'Prarambh' at Elante to boost recycled, eco-friendly products

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 8

The city Municipal Corporation has set up a store, ‘Prarambh’, at Elante mall as part of its “Swachh Diwali Shubh Diwali” campaign.

What’s in store for shoppers Potlis made from recycled clothes

Incense sticks crafted from floral waste

Handmade and intricately designed candles

Wall paintings and diyas

Anindita Mitra, MC Commissioner, said the shoppers could explore a range of eco-friendly products that were both innovative and socially and environmentally responsible. The products include “potlis” made from recycled clothes donated at the RRR (reduce, reuse, recycle) centres, incense sticks crafted from floral waste, handmade and intricately designed candles, wall paintings and traditional oil lamps (diyas). She said the campaign sought to create awareness about sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives to commonly used products during Diwali. By choosing these products, individuals could actively contribute to waste reduction and foster a cleaner and greener environment, she said.

