MC snaps overhead cables put up without permission in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 7

In an effort to crack down on companies installing overhead fibre cables without proper authorisation, the Panchkula Municipal Corporation (MC) once again took action by cutting such cables in Sector 4 and 11 here today.

'The MC team visited the affected areas on Wednesday to remove fibre cables. The Municipal Commissioner has instructed removal of overhead fibre cables of companies that have been installed without seeking permission from the civic body. The cables of several companies have been snapped during today’s operation.' Manoj Ahlawat, SDO

The Municipal Corporation SDO, Manoj Ahlawat, and his team visited the affected areas on Wednesday to remove cables installed without permission. Local councillor Omvati Punia was also present during the operation.

Ahlawat said the Municipal Commissioner had instructed them to cut overhead fibre cables of companies that had been installed without seeking permission from the civic body. The cables of several companies were cut during the operation today.

A notice was issued to all companies that had installed overhead cables without permission. These firms were instructed to voluntarily remove cables within one month. As per the notice, failure to comply within the given timeframe would result in a legal action by the MC against companies.

Municipal Commissioner Sachin Gupta said the MC’s team was actively working to remove overhead fibre cables throughout the city. He said companies should refrain from installing cables without permission. He said companies should lay underground cables after obtaining necessary approvals.

The Municipal Commissioner further said overhead fibre cables tarnished city’s appearance.